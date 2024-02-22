These 20 towns in NJ have the most expensive property taxes

💸 Property taxes in New Jersey hit a new high in 2023

💸 Nearly 20 towns are paying over $19,000

💸 See where the most taxed NJ homeowners live in list below

TRENTON — In the land of high property taxes, some property tax bills are so expensive that even a New Jersey native would find them staggering.

Property taxes on average increased by 3.2% in 2023, according to new data from the Department of Community Affairs.

The bump means that 222 municipalities now have average property taxes above $10,000. At the bottom of this not-so-exclusive club is Freehold with an average bill of $10,311.

The statewide average in 2023 was $9,803.

It comes as no surprise, then, that New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.

More NJ towns paying more

Less common is having a property tax bill north of $19,000 — only 19 towns can boast such a feat. That's up from 16 towns in 2022.

For homeowners in these municipalities, the average increase of 3.2% translates to another $600 paid in property taxes.

Most of these towns are in North Jersey. More than half of them are in Bergen and Essex counties.

Essex Fells is notable in that its property taxes went down in 2023 by 0.4% but still had an average bill of over $20,000.

Another town saw its property tax bills go up by more than $8,200 just last year.

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom