New 1930s-inspired restaurant coming to Neptune, NJ

The 1930s began with prohibition and speakeasies still in play and endured the Great Depression throughout. Yet there was such style. A timeless elegance in the fashion.

You may feel you’ve stepped back in time when you walk into a new restaurant and bar coming soon to the Jersey Shore. The vision is of a 1930s-era Art Deco nightclub. Imagine dueling pianos, a private lounge separated by a velvet curtain, small plates and cocktails. The vibe is not for a party crowd. It’s more refined than that.

Different cocktails or longdrinks garnished with fruits igorr1 loading...

It will be called Park Social and will be opening in about mid-summer. It’s taking over where Al Ponte had been, which was an Italian restaurant that didn’t catch on. It opened in 2022 but closed early this year.

The building at 1311 Route 35 in Neptune is undergoing some interior aesthetic changes for its transformation. There will be a fully renovated outdoor deck, and a tempting menu including coal fired pizza. The concept is meant to appeal to women over 25 with female servers and male bartenders. This might become a prime date location for people who are past their rowdy college phase.

(Photo: Emily Powers, Unsplash) (Photo: Emily Powers, Unsplash) loading...

The owner, Matthew Gullace, who also owns Asbury Ale House, together with his wife Sabrina Boudreau-Gullace are looking forward to the grand opening and have worked closely on the concept.

I would love it if couples occasionally dressed in 1930s clothing to go here just to play it up. Too bad smoking is no longer allowed as this was the heyday of those long cigarette holders made of jade or silver which were the height of women's fashion.

Again, Park Social doesn't have a definite opening date yet, but when they do unlock those doors I bet this place becomes one of the hottest tickets in town.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.