Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton.
According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Woolson was charged with death by auto and assault by auto on Jan. 6, police said.
According to nj.com, Woolson was allegedly traveling 119 mph just three seconds before the collision. His speed dropped to 103 mph right before the impact.
Silverstein was attempting to make a left turn into a parking lot when he was struck, the nj.com report says.
Woolson suffered a minor injury in the crash, police say.
Services for Silverstein are scheduled for this weekend.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear whether Woolson had an attorney.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
