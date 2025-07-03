🚨A small plane crashed in the woods near Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County

🚨14 passengers on board were going to skydive

🚨All but one were treated for injuries sustained in the crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Fifteen people on board a small plane for a skydiving trip were doused in jet fuel before crashing Wednesday afternoon.

The Cessna 208 Caravan plane carrying a group from Skydive Cross Keys had just taken off from Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township when the pilot reported engine trouble. He tried to circle back and return to the airport but crashed in the woods, according to Andrew Halter of Gloucester County Emergency Management.

Many of those on board became covered in fuel and needed to be decontaminated. Fourteen of the 15 people on board were treated for injuries; one refused treatment.

Wing from the crashed plane at Cross Keys Airport 7/2/25

'Fantastic and remarkable' response

Three people were flown by medical helicopter to Cooper University Medical Center. Halter characterized the injuries as "servere or critical," some of which affected the "lower and upper" extremities of the injured.

The plane suffered “extensive damage” because of the impact but Halter has not disclosed details. He credited a recent training exercise at the airport that helped with the swift response to the crash.

“Just the fact that we have 15 people that are still with us here today, some with minor injuries, I think is fantastic and remarkable," Halter said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Monroe police.

