Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening.

A BMW SUV heading south on the Parkway in Woodbridge struck a Ford SUV and a BMW passenger vehicle just after 7 p.m. The impact sent the BMW SUV into several trees, causing it to overturn.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others ran off.

Police said all four in the BMW SUV are from Staten Island but did not disclose their identities.

Call for witnesses

The drivers of the Ford SUV and the BMW passenger vehicle were not injured, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash camera footage, or information about events that happened before, during, or after the incident crash should call 732-441-4500 ext. 7426.

