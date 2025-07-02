NJ cops search for 2 suspects who left person behind in their car to die
🚨A BMW SUV hit two other vehicles on the southbound Parkway in Woodbridge
🚨The SUV hit several trees and overturned
🚨One of the four people inside the SUV died
Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening.
A BMW SUV heading south on the Parkway in Woodbridge struck a Ford SUV and a BMW passenger vehicle just after 7 p.m. The impact sent the BMW SUV into several trees, causing it to overturn.
One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others ran off.
Police said all four in the BMW SUV are from Staten Island but did not disclose their identities.
Call for witnesses
The drivers of the Ford SUV and the BMW passenger vehicle were not injured, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash camera footage, or information about events that happened before, during, or after the incident crash should call 732-441-4500 ext. 7426.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow