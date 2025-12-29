🚨A 26-year-old woman's SUV slid hundreds of feet on an icy Monroe Township road

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A 26-year-old woman’s car slid several hundred feet on an icy road and into a small body of water on Saturday morning.

Monroe Township police said the woman was driving her 2025 Kia Sportage on Malaga Road (Route 659) and started to spin and slide 650 feet near Bracken Drive. The Kia caught the edge of the roadway, causing it to flip over into the water.

A passing driver noticed the Kia in the water around 9:10 a.m. and called 911. The woman was pronounced dead by first responders.

Icy road turns deadly

Police said the woman is from Franklin Township but did not disclose her identity.

Sleet fell across most of New Jersey on Friday night, leaving a trace of ice on untreated roads before dawn, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Police did not know when the woman went off the road.

It was the 29th fatal crash in Gloucester County in 2025 and the fifth in Monroe Township, according to State Police records.

