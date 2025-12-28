🚨Midair collision near Hammonton Municipal Airport

🚨One person has died because of the crash

🚨Dramatic video shows chopper spinning before impact

HAMMONTON — Two aircraft collided in midair and crashed near a shopping center early Sunday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead.

The Hammonton Fire Department said they were responding to "an aviation-related incident in the area of Basin Road and White Horse Pike" just before noon.

The FAA told New Jersey 101.5 that an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport around 11:25 a.m. with only the pilots on board each aircraft.

Hammonton police said one person has died because of the crash but it wasn't clear if it was a pilot or someone on the ground. One of the helicopters was engulfed in flames upon landing, police said.

Dramatic video shows chopper spinning before impact

Video shows one of the choppers spinning helplessly before it hits the ground. A second shows a column of black smoke rising into the air.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

FAA records show one of the helicopters is registered to M&M Charter in Mountville, Pa. The other to a man from Carney's Point.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom