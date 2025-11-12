💥 A 23-year-old NJ driver has been charged in a deadly Camden County crash.

⚖️ Marcus Young faces death by auto and assault by auto after the Oct. 11 wreck.

🙏 Louis Bontya was a beloved grandfather and Vietnam veteran, family says.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A month after a deadly two vehicle crash in Camden County, police have announced criminal charges against a 23-year-old driver involved.

Marcus A. Young, of Sicklerville, was charged with second-degree death by auto and third-degree assault by auto for the Oct. 11 crash that killed Louis Bontya and seriously hurt the 76-year-old’s wife.

Young was driving a sedan south on Berlin Cross Keys Road around 10:13 p.m., when it collided with the Bontyas’ SUV at the intersection with Johnson Road, Gloucester Township police said.

Fire department personnel had to free all three people, as they were trapped inside their vehicles by the force of the crash.

Louis Bontya was driving, while Christina Bontya was a passenger, both of Williamstown.

NJ family mourns loss of beloved grandfather and veteran

Louis Bontya was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a proud member of AA who celebrated 31 years of sobriety, according to his online obituary.

“Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog,” the obituary added, noting he is survived by his spouse, children, grandchildren and other loved ones.

He was also remembered as an architect and code official, who was "an avid traveler, Trump supporter, history buff and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed working on his model planes, researching history, and enjoyed playing pinochle. Louis enjoyed writing and was in the process of writing his 3rd book. He loved music and playing his guitar," the obituary also said.

The written tribute also noted Bontya's love for the little things, like "his favorite beach chair, sweet treats, extra napkins when he ate and finely chopped onions."

Police urge safe driving after Camden County tragedy

Anyone who saw the crash or has potential information was urged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the GTPD Tip Portal, by calling 856-842-5560, or by texting “TIPGLOTWPPD” followed by your message to 888777.

The response involved not only Gloucester Township Police, but also police from neighboring Winslow and Monroe, as well as EMS squads and members of Gloucester Township Fire District #6, Lambs Terrace Fire Department and the Winslow Fire Department.

“Safe driving saves lives,” Gloucester Township Police said in a release on Wednesday, urging all motorists to stay alert, minimize distractions, and drive responsibly at all times.

