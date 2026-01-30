😲 A red-tailed hawk crashed through a Gloucester Township home window

🚓 Police and animal control safely removed the bird and transported it to a wildlife refuge

🌳 The incident highlights how common—and adaptable—hawks are across New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden County resident got the surprise of their life when an unusual feathered being came crashing through their home yesterday afternoon.

Red-tailed hawk crashes through window in Gloucester Township

Members of the Gloucester Township Police Department went to the Broadmoor Development just before 5 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a large bird inside.

ALSO READ: 10 February festivals taking over New Jersey

A red-tailed hawk named Hank had flown through a resident’s window. Police say Hank appeared startled and confused, but otherwise in good spirits.

Hank the red-tailed hawk was rescued by Gloucester Township police after it flew through someone's window (GTPD via Facebook) Hank the red-tailed hawk was rescued by Gloucester Township police after it flew through someone's window (GTPD via Facebook) loading...

Police and animal control respond to unusual wildlife call

Hank the Red-tailed Hawk was picked up by local animal control officers and taken to Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge located at 5 Sawmill Road in Medford for evaluation and possible treatment.

While Hank's condition is unknown at this time, the wildlife refuge admits nearly 8,000 animals each year and Red-tailed Hawks are very common patients.

"Our goal is to keep these animals as wild as possible so that they are able to have the best chance of survival upon release," a Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge spokeswoman told us.

Hank the red-tailed hawk was rescued by Gloucester Township police after it flew through someone's window (GTPD and Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refugevia Facebook) Hank the red-tailed hawk was rescued by Gloucester Township police after it flew through someone's window (GTPD and Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refugevia Facebook) loading...

Red-tailed hawks common throughout New Jersey

It's not clear where Hank came from, but red-tailed hawks are commonly seen in New Jersey all year long. They are frequently seen perched on trees, light poles, or soaring over open fields throughout the entire region.

What red-tailed hawks eat and where they nest

Red-tailed hawks are highly adaptable and can thrive in almost any habitat, typically building their nests on top of very tall buildings, cliff ledges, and the tallest of trees, according to A-Z Animals.

They primarily dine on small animals like moles, squirrels, rabbits, mice, and even small raccoons.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom