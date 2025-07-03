Stealing the bases — and the mound and batting cages. NJ cops hunt baseball thieves

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are asking the public to help pin down a pair of possible suspects who robbed and damaged baseball equipment using footage and photos.

Police say around 10 p.m. on June 26, home video cameras on Main Street in the Glendora Section recorded an SUV with no headlights arriving near the Sandlot baseball field between Main and Chestnut streets.

Another trail camera at the Sandlot photographed two people donning face and head coverings, handling baseball equipment, according to police.

A victim reported the next morning to law enforcement that a pitcher's mound valued at $700, a set of bases valued at $400, a pair of batting cage nets valued at $100, and an “L” pitching net valued at $50 were stolen.

A whiffle ball strike zone was damaged and left on the ground.

Township police ask anyone who can identify the thieves in the video and photos to call them at 856-228-4500 or their Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. Tips can be sent anonymously at their website https://gtpolice.com/tips.

