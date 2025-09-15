NJ getting new enormous ShopRite with all the bells and whistles

NJ getting new enormous ShopRite with all the bells and whistles

When there’s a change in your town involving a grocery store, it’s kind of a big deal. For one thing, rich or poor, left or right, old or young, we all have to eat. So it’s the one retail space on some level every single one of us deals with.

Kind of like the Motor Vehicle Commission, but hopefully with shorter lines. I used to live in Plainsboro. When the Superfresh there closed in 2013, leaving no major grocery store anchor in town, it was a huge deal.

So when a new grocery store opens, it gets attention. That’s happening in Gloucester Township later this year.

A new ShopRite supermarket is set to open at Cherrywood Plaza

As ShopRites go, it’s going to be on the bigger end. It’s being built at a former Kmart and will be over 75,000 square feet. In keeping with more modern grocery retail models, it will come with expanded order, pickup, and delivery potential.

It will have greater amenities than the current Laurel Hill ShopRite, less than a mile away, and when it opens, the Laurel Hill location will close.

The new one will have specialty sections such as an international cheese department, wokery and sushi, a hot food bar, fresh kitchen catering, a pharmacy, and a floral and gift department.

When will this ShopRite open?

Zallie Family Markets, which owns several other ShopRite locations in that South Jersey area, hadn’t given any firm opening date.

You can bet when it opens, it will be kind of a big deal.

