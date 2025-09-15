Former NJ county worker accused of filming nude girl through her bedroom window
A former Camden County worker has long been facing criminal charges, accused of getting a girl to model underwear he bought and taking a video of the naked child through her window.
Michael Kasprack, of Blackwood, was arrested in May 2024 and booked into Monmouth County Jail in June 2024, according to online records.
The 56-year-old Kasprack faces multiple charges out of Mount Ephraim and Gloucester Township, of endangering the welfare of a child, by taking photos or filming a child in a sex act.
Former county employee facing serious charges
Kasprack worked in the payroll department at Camden County Jail and filed for retirement in May 2024 about three weeks before he was initially charged, NJ.com reported.
He was accused of video taping the girl from outside her bedroom window after she had showered, according to the same NJ.com report, citing a complaint and affidavit filed in the case.
Disturbing accusations of grooming behavior
Kasprack was also accused of taking the girl to a store and buying "thongs and bras" for her to use in a “fashion show” for him, the NJ.com report said.
At the time of his arrest last year, no press release was issued on Kasprack's charges, a Camden County spokesperson confirmed.
Court date set for September
He is next due in court on Sept. 22 for a discretionary conference. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach an attorney for Kasprack to comment for this article.
