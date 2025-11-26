🚨Residents reported scam calls from fake Gloucester Township police officers

🚨Scammers cited bullying incidents and another sought bail payment

🚨Police warn that real New Jersey law enforcement never requests money

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey police department put a voice to their usual warning about phone scams after residents reported getting calls from officers asking for money.

Gloucester Township police released audio of a phone calls received by several residents from “Sgt. Dave Young,” who doesn't don’t exist. The call from "Young" addressed the caller by name, requesting a return call about a bullying incident. It included a phone number that has since been disconnected.

Another call from "Sgt. David Johnson" led the resident to believe they had to pay bail to the police department using Bitcoin. The resident did not fall for the scam and hung up. Similar calls were received by residents in nearby towns, according to Gloucester Township police.

ALSO READ: Morristown police rookie pleads guilty in DWI crash

How to spot a fake police call

The department again said that no officer from any New Jersey law enforcement would call asking for money, even if the caller ID reads the call is from an agency. Other advice from the department:

stop ONLY SCAMMERS demand money over the phone. REAL police and federal agents come to your door in person with warrants or to investigate an incident.

ONLY SCAMMERS demand payment in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin or Ether) by ordering you to go to a Crypto machine at a local store. No legitimate law enforcement agency or business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency, especially if they claim to be from Medicare, Tech Support, Geek Squad, Norton Antivirus, Amazon, any financial institution, the FBI, or your local Police Department.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom