It seems that while the New Jersey restaurant industry continues to struggle, the opposite is true for our ever-expanding supermarket choices.

The rise of discount grocery shopping in New Jersey

Welcome to the era of the discount supermarket chain—my personal go-to for weekly staples: Aldi.

Aldi delivers a no-frills shopping experience with super low prices, smaller but efficient stores, quick in-and-out trips, and surprisingly high-quality store-brand products. The produce is fresh, the bread selection is fantastic, the cheese options keep growing, and they carry my favorite granola cereal. Plus, they consistently have the least expensive coffee and eggs around—and let’s not forget the great chocolate selection!

Aldi Store | photo by EJ Aldi Store | photo by EJ loading...

Why Aldi keeps winning over Jersey shoppers

Sure, if you need something beyond the weekly basics, you may still find yourself heading to Acme, Giant, or ShopRite. But for the weekly rituals? Aldi is the place, at least in my book.

And yes—Aldi is still expanding. They’re already at 67 (ha 6 7) New Jersey locations, with new stores on the way in Warren County and Gloucester County, bookending the western side of the state.

New Aldi stores opening across New Jersey

Here’s what’s coming up:

Hackettstown: 215 Mountain Avenue, opening December 3, with a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. on December 4.

Deptford: 1755 Deptford Center Road, opening December 10, ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. on December 11.

The first 100 customers can snag a free goodie bag, free shopping totes, and even a chance to win a $500 gift card.

How Aldi keeps prices low while competitors struggle

Aldi ranks #1 in affordability because nearly every part of their business is engineered to cut costs—and they pass those savings directly on to shoppers. That’s why their prices on staples like eggs, milk, bread, produce, and pantry essentials are consistently tough to beat.

So while restaurants across New Jersey may be feeling the squeeze, our supermarket scene is telling a totally different story—and Aldi proves it week after week. With new locations popping up and those everyday unbeatable prices, it really does feel like we’re watching a new grocery era unfold right in our backyard. If saving money without sacrificing quality is the goal, Aldi is a no-brainer.

Happy shopping!

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

8





