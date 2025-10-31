Regular listeners of the “Judi & EJ Show” have probably heard me talk about my six months off before starting here at New Jersey 101.5 back in August. It was a great time to expand my horizons and do some things outside of my comfort zone.

Since my wife works full-time, I took on a lot of the household duties — cleaning, cooking… and yes, shopping!

How I Became a Reluctant (but Proud) Household Chef

During that time, I really sharpened up my skills in meal planning, grocery shopping, and making great dinners. Before that, my hardworking and talented wife handled most of that stuff.

Like a lot of people, we’re always looking for ways to save money, and that’s when I discovered Aldi. It’s great for no-frills shopping and for stocking up on weekly staples. It’s just me and my wife at home these days, and I usually spend about $100 a week there. If I need specialty items for a certain meal, I’ll hit another market — but week to week, Aldi has been a great value.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

The Aldi Discovery That Changed My Grocery Game

Now I see they’re offering a full Thanksgiving feast at an even lower price than last year. The supermarket says that for just $40, shoppers can put together a complete spread for 10 people — including a turkey and the ingredients for nine sides.

“The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering, and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” said Atty McGrath, CEO of ALDI U.S. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day — but it’s especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”

A $40 Thanksgiving Feast? Here’s What You Get

Aldi says that for just $4 per person, shoppers can grab everything they need for the full feast.

You can even download the shopping list and start stocking up now.

Then take those savings and put them toward your holiday shopping!

Happy Thanksgiving!

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





