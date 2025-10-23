🚨Harold “Hal” Miller of Deptford vanished in June after visiting a Camden home.

🚨A father, mother, and son are accused of working together to dispose of Miller’s body.

🚨Prosecutor asks for help to locate Miller’s remains.

DEPTFORD — Harold “Hal” Miller was murdered in June but his body has yet to be found, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Miller, 48, was reported missing on June 12 and his car was found in Pennsauken. Surveillance video captured him entering Everton Thomas's home on Baird Boulevard in Camden but never coming out.

Thomas was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the Deptford man. Prosecutors said Thomas enlisted his wife, Sherrie Parker, 41, and son, Deshawn Thomas, 23, to help dispose of Miller's body.

Everton Thomas (Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) Everton Thomas (Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) loading...

Camden family accused of helping to cover up brutal killing

According to MacAulay, Thomas's wife and son purchased a chainsaw, containers, trash bags, and other cleaning supplies.

MacAulay said Everton Thomas and Deshawn Thomas made several trips to dumpsters at the Tamarack Apartments, loading containers and bags into a vehicle before leaving Camden.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in locating the body of Mr. Miller so we can bring answers to his grieving family,” said MacAulay. “Any information, no matter how small, could be the key to bringing them peace and helping us deliver justice. The family has suffered enough — it’s time to help bring their loved one home."

Everton Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Sept. 8 at the Port of Buffalo, New York, after crossing from Canada back to the U.S. on a commercial bus.

Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas are both charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence. They were arrested on Sept. 8 by the Camden Division of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

All three defendants are being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility following detention hearings.

MacAulay has not disclosed the relationship between Miller and the family, or what led to Miller's death.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom