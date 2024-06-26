NJ auditions for popular reality show this weekend

This Saturday, June 29th, you’ve got a shot at becoming a reality TV star. According to thelocalgirl.com Peacock is bringing the “Love Island USA” mobile villa to Bar Anticipation in Lake Como.

Locals know it as “Bar A,” a huge, 25,000-square-foot spot with over six bars, beaches, cabanas and multiple stages.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can swing by to film your audition tape for the upcoming seventh season of "Love Island USA."

According to The 107.1 Boss, Peacock has teamed up with Maybelline to provide on-site makeup touch-ups with their latest products.

Plus, you’ll get to meet former Season 5 Islanders Marco Donatelli and Hannah Maria Wright.

The event is first-come, first-serve, so get there early. Just remember, participants must be 18 or older with a valid ID. Also, Bar Anticipation is strictly 21+.

"Love Island USA" is a dating reality show based on the popular U.K. series. It follows “islanders” who pair up in new surroundings to take on various games and challenges.

Throughout their stay, islanders decide whether to stick with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers get to vote on who stays and who leaves heartbroken. In the end, one couple wins a cash prize.

The show streams on Peacock and was previously hosted by Sarah Hyland. Ariana Madix from "Vanderpump Rules" has taken over hosting duties after Sarah had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

Don't miss your chance to shine. Head over to Bar A and maybe you’ll be the next big thing on "Love Island USA".

