New survey names this NJ’s best Mexican restaurant

We all know that here in New Jersey we’re serious about our food. We consider ourselves the haute cuisine capital of the world, and we have good reason to be proud.

With some of the most amazing restaurants serving the most eclectic variety of foods both American and ethnic, it’s hard to choose where to go for dinner on any given night.

But if Mexican is your thing, what’s the first New Jersey Mexican restaurant you should try?

Mexican food is a huge hit in the U.S. and it's easy to see why with its fresh, zingy flavors and rich, earthy spices. From Cali-Mex to Tex-Mex, people just can't get enough.

So, to save you some time, lovefood.com tracked down the best spots for Mexican and Mexican-inspired food in every state.

From top-notch taco joints and beloved neighborhood hangouts to fancy places with cool new spins on classic dishes. And in NJ, it’s Orale that’s considered the best of the best.

Orale Mexican Kitchen has locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, and Morristown.

The first thing you’ll notice at Orale is the vibrant decor. Each spot is decked out with unique murals and cozy lights, making it super inviting. And the food? It’s amazing.

They serve up creative dishes like bone marrow tacos and all sorts of guacamole. Plus, their cocktails, like blood orange and blueberry Margaritas, are just as impressive.

Orale Mexican Kitchen is the perfect spot for a nice dinner, brunch, or even a quick snack. Their Mexican dishes are always delicious and will make you want to come back for more. Plus, their cocktail lounge has awesome drinks with a kick, making it a great place to hang out.

They offer both indoor and outdoor seating at their Morristown, Hoboken, and Jersey City locations, so you can visit whenever you want. Stop by and check it out – you won’t regret it.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

