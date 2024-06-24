Amazing beer wine and spirits festival coming to Asbury Park

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival in Asbury Park.

This amazing festival travels around the country to thrilled crowds. And we’re on the itinerary.

Summers in New Jersey are synonymous with incredible events, and this one is not to be missed.

SEE MORE: The 10 commandments of New Jersey

Canva Canva loading...

Get your all-access pass to try beer, wine and spirits from around the world including breweries and distilleries from right here in Monmouth County.

The Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest takes place on Saturday, June 29th from 1:00 p.m.

to 4:30 p.m. at Bradley Park in Asbury Park. Tickets include a sample cup, great music and access to delicious food, vendors & merchandise.

Local favorites such as Bradley Brew Project, Carton Brewing, Ross Brewing, and Wild Air Beer will be showcasing their finest selections. It's a perfect opportunity to explore new flavors and savor old favorites alike.

Canva Canva loading...

But the festival isn't just about drinks—it's a full-blown celebration. Live entertainment, diverse food options available for purchase, and interactive games will ensure a lively atmosphere throughout the event.

It's an ideal way to enjoy the summer with friends and fellow enthusiasts.

A few things to note: Remember, once you're inside the festival grounds, re-entry is not permitted, so plan accordingly. For safety reasons, this is a 21 and over event; please have your ID handy upon arrival.

Your admission fee includes a souvenir sample glass; replacements can be purchased if needed. Designated drivers are welcome with a special $15 ticket, granting access to all festival activities except alcoholic beverages, indicated by a distinctive wristband. Any designated driver found consuming alcohol will be promptly escorted out.

Mark your calendar and prepare for an unforgettable day at the Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival in Asbury Park.

