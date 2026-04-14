New Jersey just passed what I would consider an overly strict e-bike law, but I do understand where they're coming from.

My friend and colleague E.J. from the Judi and E.J. Show just shared his opinion on this, and I fully agree with pretty much all the points he made. But there is one other point about e-bikes that I want to make that I think is getting overlooked, especially with younger kids.

For just a second, let's take a way the new law and all the careless riders that use e-bikes. Not all of them, just the reckless ones who forced the necessity for a law in the first place.

Has anyone thought about the era we now live in when it comes to our kids? It's the screen time era, and a lot less kids go outside nowadays as opposed to how many did in the past.

And that lack of getting out and about affects the amount of exercise they get, which is important for their development and growth. Trust me, as a parent of grade school kids, I see this across the board.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Enter the e-bike

Some parents may look at this as a good way to get their kids out in fresh air. And to some extent, it is. But step back for a moment and ask this. What is it doing for their physical well being?

Even with the pedal assist motors, it may not be enough. A true old-fashioned bike will force them to pedal like we did, and that in turn is excellent exercise for the body.

By putting kids on these motorized bikes, aren't we taking away from that? To go from screens to a bike that takes a lot less physical effort to operate? I don't know.

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To me, it just seems like it's only going to make us lazier and lazier. Yes, it's good we're getting our kids outside more, but at what cost?

Obviously exceptions are necessary depending on the situation of the individual, but by and large a bicycle is meant to be 100% powered by the rider, and it should stay that way.

The state is investigating a fatal e-bike crash involving a police vehicle on Route 36 in Middletown on Oct. 10, 2025 (Atlantic Highlands Police Department via Facebook/Canva) The state is investigating a fatal e-bike crash involving a police vehicle on Route 36 in Middletown on Oct. 10, 2025 (Atlantic Highlands Police Department via Facebook/Canva) loading...

As for the law?

Yes, it's a bit of an overreach, but also necessary thanks to careless riders who seem to think they own the road and trails. As for my opinion on the law? It pretty much matches up with E.J's, which I encourage you to read here.

Case in point? This new law won't stop some parents from getting the necessary documents that'll allow their kids to operate an e-bike. Hopefully, they'll enforce some old-school pedaling too without the motor.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.