🚗 Drivers who renewed on-line may not have a valid registration

🚗 MVC cannot say how many were affected

🚗 Some drivers have gotten tickets, even though they have a registration receipt

If you renewed your registration at the New Jersey Motor Vehicles website in May, you may want to check that your registration is valid.

There are reports of some drivers getting tickets for having an unregistered vehicle, even though they paid to renew on-line.

What happened?

NJ.com spoke to a woman who claimed she went to the MVC website and paid to renew her registration. The website confirmed the transaction.

It was not until she got a ticket in the mail for parking an unregistered vehicle that she realized something was wrong.

When she went to an MVC office, they confirmed her vehicle was not registered, but could not explain why.

She says the whole thing has been a mess.

The explanation

MVC officials say there was a software glitch that prevented some registrations from being logged into their system, even after drivers had paid their money and gotten a receipt.

A spokesman told NJ.com they suspect the glitch did not affect many customers, but they could not say for sure.

They claim the glitch has since been corrected and only effected some renewal transaction in May.

At this time, it is up to the customer to verify the status of their registration. The MVC is not preemptively contacting people who may have been affected.

It comes at a bad time

News of the glitch is not a good look for the MVC which is in the midst of a media campaign to get more customers to conduct routine business on their website.

The MVC is running ads (including on New Jersey 101.5) urging folks to skip the trip and try their on-line services.

The number of services being offered on the website has been increased in an attempt to ease backlogs at physical MVC agencies.

What can I do?

If you believe you completed an on-line registration renewal in May, 2023, you may want to verify your registration is valid.

You can do this by visiting an MVC agency location, but you may want to reach out to the MVC before visiting in person.

You will find email and other contact information for the MVC HERE.

You can also try calling the MVC customer service line at 609-692-6500.

What will the MVC do?

If it is found that your registration is not valid, you will be given instructions on how to complete a valid registration renewal.

If you have already paid a renewal fee, you may have to pay again and the MVC will process a refund.

If you have gotten ticket for not having a valid New Jersey registration, the MVC will furnish a letter you can provide to the court to have the ticket dismissed.

