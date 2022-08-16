Released NJ sex offender charged with sexual assault of juvenile

MULLICA — Released from prison in November 2021 after serving a sentence for sex acts with a minor, an Atlantic County man is in custody again for the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Marcelino Cruz, 33, of Mullica Township, is a registered sex offender who was subject to parole supervision for life following his release.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Cruz engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a minor during the first week of August of this year.

An investigation began when the victim's mother discovered electronic communications on the juvenile's phone, authorities said. Law enforcement officers were then able to recover electronic communications between Cruz and the victim.

Cruz is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. He's charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey