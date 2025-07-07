☑️ Evelyn Caez was found stabbed to death in her kitchen in 1991

MULLICA — Charges have been filed in the sexual assault and murder of a 23-year-old woman in 1991. The suspect has already been in prison since 1995, serving hard time for another murder.

Evelyn Caez was found stabbed to death in the kitchen of her home on Lakeview Drive in Mullica, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds. The Press of Atlantic City reported at the time that her two children, ages 5 and 6, found her bleeding body.

The investigation remained active for 34 years, including periodic evaluations of forensic evidence.

A breakthrough came in 2023 when the state Office of Forensic Sciences reexamined forensic evidence from the crime scene.

DNA evidence found on Caez's underwear was matched to Eddie Sykes, 55, of Mullica. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, and first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Sykes is already jailed at the New Jersey State Prison, serving 30 years to life for a 1992 homicide committed in 1992.

Sykes was interviewed by investigators in 1991 after a neighbor said he was riding a bicycle in circles outside Caez's home the night of her death. Sykes said he did not know Caez.

