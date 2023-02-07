Masked man robs NJ deli across the street from police HQ

Suspect in the armed robbery of the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section of Mullica Township 2/5/23 (Mullica Township Police)

🔴 The deli was robbed just after closing time on Sunday night

🔴 The robber took off with an unknown amount of cash

🔴Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609- 561-7600 ext. 150

MULLICA — An armed, masked burglar attempted to hold up the cashier and a customer at a deli across from the police station on Sunday night.

Mullica Township police said the would-be masked robber showed a black handgun at the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section around 9:10 p.m. and demanded the worker hand over cash from the register. He also asked for money from a customer.

The robber then fled the deli. Police did not disclose how much cash the robber got away with.

The robber is approximately 5 feet 10 inches with "olive skin." He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood, black pants, black face mask, black sneakers and black gloves.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609- 561-7600 ext. 150.

