Atlantic City mayor and his wife, the schools superintendent, accused of child abuse

ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife — who is the superintendent of the city school district — have been arrested on charges of child abuse.

Marty Small Sr. and La’Quetta Small were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

In addition, 50-year-old Mayor Small was charged with third-degree counts of terroristic threats and aggravated assault, as well as simple assault, a disorderly person's offense or misdemeanor.

La’Quetta Small, 47, also faced three counts of simple assault.

Their now 16-year-old daughter told police she had been punched, hit and struck numerous times by her parents — once to the point of losing consciousness.

Two weeks ago, the principal of Atlantic City High School was arrested for not reporting a student’s abuse to state authorities. The student’s identity was not disclosed, due to age and privacy concerns.

The principal, Constance Days-Chapman, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, third-degree hindering, fourth-degree obstruction and a disorderly person's offense for failure to report child abuse.

The physical and emotional abuse reported to authorities took place in December and January, prosecutors said.

Incidents investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit include:

🔺 Marty Small Sr. allegedly hit their teen in the head with a broom, repeatedly, causing her to lose consciousness

🔺 He allegedly threatened to “earth slam” the teen down the stairs, grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground, while also smacking the weave out of her head

🔺 Small Sr. allegedly punched their daughter repeatedly in the legs, causing bruising

🔺 La’Quetta Small was accused of punching the teen multiple times in the chest, bruising her

🔺 La’Quetta Small allegedly punched the teen in the mouth during a different argument

🔺 She allegedly dragged the girl by her hair, striking her shoulders with a belt, leaving marks

Anyone with potential information was asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office’s Website at ACPO.

Any concerned person can report suspicions of child abuse or neglect by calling their local police department or call the Child Abuse Hotline at 877-NJ-ABUSE / 877-652-2873

Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers Website.

FOX 29 aired clips from a press conference that Marty Small Sr. gave with his family in attendance, weeks ago when law enforcement activity was seen at their home:

