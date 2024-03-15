Parts of New Jersey feel earthquake, hear blast on Thursday

🔴The earthquake was centered northeast of Whitehouse Station

🔴It was on the Ramapo Fault

🔴The shake was felt all around Hunterdon County

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms an earthquake shook parts of Hunterdon County on Thursday afternoon.

The magnitude 2.2 earthquake was centered 2.5 miles north-northeast of Whitehouse Station at 3 p.m. just off Oldwick Road, according to the USGS map. Dozens of reports about the impact were reported from Annandale, Clinton, Glen Gardner, Hampton, Lebanon, Pittstown and Ringoes.

Tewksbury police and New Jersey 101.5 listeners reported feeling the earthquake and hearing a loud explosion. Police were unable to locate the source of the sound of an explosion.

Calls were also reported by police in Chester Township, Clinton Township, Lebanon Township and Washington Township.

The Ramapo Fault

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the quake was likely caused by the slipping along the Ramapo Fault, which runs right through that area.

"While M2.2 is very low on the Richter scale, it could cause minor shaking and booming sounds, Zarrow said.

Earthquakes do happen in NJ

New Jersey's last significant earthquake was a magnitude 2.3 on Aug. 30, 2022, in the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County, also along the Ramapo Fault.

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake centered just north of Yonkers, New York, rattled parts of North Jersey in the early morning hours of May 19, 2023.

The strongest quake ever recorded in New Jersey was a 4.8 magnitude in 1938. The epicenter was just southeast of Trenton and could be felt from Northern Delaware to Jersey City. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

Previous reporting by Eric Scott was used in this report

