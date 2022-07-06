New Jersey’s own QuickChek makes list of best gas stations

Every year, USA Today and 10Best put together lists ranking all sorts of things, and in their “Travel” category, they rank gas stations across the country. The top ten were released this week and sitting at #6 was New Jersey’s own QuickChek.

QuickChek is headquartered in Whitehouse Station (where they finally opened a store earlier this year); the first store opened in 1967 in Dunellen when it was more of a grocery store, although its roots go back to a dairy farm in Central Jersey in the 1800s.

The company added fuel pumps about 20 years ago and now has 150 stores in New York and New Jersey, 95 of which sell fuel.

As far as the 10 best list goes, the rankings are as follows:

Kwik Trip Hy-Vee Parker's Rutter's Maverik QuickChek Love's Travel Stop Sheetz RaceTrac TravelCenters of America

As you can see, most of these chains aren’t in New Jersey and many of them are just regional (Kwik Trip is just in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Hy-Vee, which I thought was a grocery store, does business in only eight midwestern states. Other than Sheetz and the two national chains Love’s and TravelCenters, I’ve never heard of the rest of them.

100 Best isn’t just judging the chains by just the fuel; they say:

“…we measure a gas station experience by much more than just the fuel. How clean are the bathrooms? How fresh is the coffee? What snack options are available…”

Since QuickChek is known for their coffee, subs and “grab and go” food, it’s no wonder they rank so highly nationally.

Notable by its absence, of course, is Wawa, which seems sacrilegious, especially in the middle of Hoagie Fest. I would personally put Wawa at the same level as QuickChek; maybe not enough people are aware of them throughout the country.

QuickChek is known for its subs

and their coffee.

Those look good!

They have a pretty impressive menu of breakfast sandwiches.

