QuickChek and Wawa nominated for best gas station and food

If you’ve done any traveling through this great country of ours, you know that there are a lot of gas brands andconvenience stores. Most gas stations now seem to have food, some of it freshly made (some not, of course).

USA Today has their 10Best lists and they’re taking reader votes to determine the, you guessed, 10 best.

In the Gas Station and Gas Station Food, two New Jersey staples are nominated: QuickChek and Wawa.

QuickChek finished sixth nationally last year in gas station brands.

For Gas Station Food, only one of them is in the 10 best right now. Quick Chek is currently fifth, while Wawa is 12th. Voting continues until May 6, 2024, so there’s still time for Wawa to advance.

USA Today’s write-up for Quick Chek as a destination for food says their food counter serves soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and seasonal dishes" while the bakery serves "signature cookies." Fans also give them high marks for their Red Bull Infusions.

The section on Wawa says it's "beloved for its wide variety of hot foods" from hoagies to pizzas. "Their kids meals are popular for families on road trips."

For best gas station brand, QuickChek currently sits at 10th, while Wawa is all the way down at #18.

If you want to vote, or see all the nominees, go here.

