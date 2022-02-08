QuickChek opens first store in its New Jersey hometown

QuickChek has finally gotten around to opening a store near its Readington headquarters with the opening of a new location in the Whitehouse Station section of the township. The store is four miles from the company’s headquarters.

According to a company release: The new Readington store creates 35 to 45 new local jobs, including eight management positions. Each new QuickChek location typically generates approximately $1 million in tax revenues, adding to its positive impact on the community.

The 5,496-square-foot store is located at 3483 Route 22 E., at the intersection of County Line Rd. The new QuickChek has indoor seating, outdoor seating and 10 fuel pumps. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The opening of our new Readington Township store enables us to meet the demand for safe, convenient shopping and fuel service in the area,” Don Leech, vice president of marketing and operations, said. “It will also serve as the base for us to honor our community partners as we continue our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

The company release says that the new Readington Township store will feature an innovative “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on-the-go and get you on your way fast, whether you shop in person, from home, or from your phone.

Quick Chek has opened six new stores in the past five months meaning that they now have 161 stores including 95 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

