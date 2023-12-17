Raging driver shoots at semi-truck on I-78 in New Jersey, cops say
READINGTON — The New Jersey State Police are trying to identify the driver of a white pickup truck who opened fire on a tractor-trailer on I-78 in Hunterdon County.
Investigators want the public's help to find the suspected shooter.
Police said a tractor-trailer was headed east on I-78 through Readington around 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A pickup truck pulled up next to the semi-truck. At least one gunshot was fired from the passenger side window of the vehicle, police said.
The bullet struck the semi-truck's engine, disabling it.
They were driving a white Dodge Ram pickup with dual rear tires, police said. The vehicle also had black lettering displaying business and Department of Transportation numbers on the passenger side.
Images released by police are not clear enough to make out the numbers.
Authorities did not say what led to the shooting, except that it was a bout of road rage.
Anyone with information can contact the State Police station for Troop B at 908-730-7042 or email Detective Sgt. Robert Sanchis at robert.sanchis@njsp.gov.
