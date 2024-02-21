NJ woman charged with murder inside Raritan home

🔴 66-year-old man found stabbed to death

🔴 Raritan Township woman charged with murder

🔴 They lived in the home together

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Hunterdon County woman is accused of stabbing a 66-year-old man to death early Wednesday morning.

Domonique Preston, 45, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The Raritan Township police got a 9-1-1 call around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday reporting a stabbing at a home on Manchester Road. Authorities did not identify who made the call.

Officers found the body of a 66-year-old man inside the house. He was later identified as Steven Spivey. Preston was arrested later the same morning.

Sign for Manchester Road in Raritan Township (Google Maps) Sign for Manchester Road in Raritan Township (Google Maps) loading...

Preston and Spivey both lived at the home, according to HCPO Chief of Detectives Timothy Drew.

Preston is being held at Warren County jail. Prosecutors said they will look to hold her in custody pending trial.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office for information on Spivey's home municipality.

