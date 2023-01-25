NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

🎈 The NJ Festival of Ballooning is going all out to celebrate its 40th anniversary

🎈 New this year is a VIP Club Lounge called "Lottery Land"

🎈 Tickets on sale now on the Festival of Ballooning website

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.

About 3,500 people are expected to take a hot-air balloon ride or tethered balloon ride at the festival, he said.

The New Jersey Lottery has renewed its title sponsorship of this high-flying and high-profile event, a win-win, said Howard Freeman, The Festival Group executive producer.

Balloons (Photo Credit: NJ Festival of Ballooning) Balloons (Photo Credit: NJ Festival of Ballooning) loading...

“The Lottery has been our partner at different levels for more than 20 years and as they continue in their fourth year as our title sponsor, we can continue to create unforgettable experiences that last a lifetime,” Freeman said.

🎈 New NJ Ballooning Festival VIP Club

The upcoming 40th anniversary also promises new premium VIP experiences for 165,000 attendees and new opportunities for sponsors and influencers to reach consumers.

Freeman said “Lottery Land” is a new addition to the festival. The relaxing, multi-level, members-only VIP Club lounge provides comfortable seating and spectacular rooftop views of the grounds and the twice-a-day mass hot air balloon ascensions.

The CASH POP! summer concert stage will serve as a second performance venue featuring eight tribute bands, making Lottery Land a must-see attraction this summer, Freeman said.

Balloons over the NJ Festival of Ballooning Balloons over the NJ Festival of Ballooning (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

🎈 NJ Festival of Ballooning gives back

Freeman added the festival has a huge financial impact on the state economy of nearly $55 million and is a boon for travel and tourism, sponsors, and vendors. He said 72% of festival-goers will make a purchase from either a festival sponsor or a marketing partner during the year.

Giving back to the community is also an important part of the balloon festival. It has raised more than $3.3 million to date to benefit local charities, non-profits, and children’s specialized hospitals.

Check here to purchase tickets and to see what musical acts will perform at the 40th-anniversary event this summer.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

