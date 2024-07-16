NJ man gets charged after his ATV pins hims against tree
⭕ Andrew Fultz was riding an ATV on the Raritan Valley Line tracks
⭕ He lost control and went down an embankment
⭕ It took an hour for Fultz to be noticed by passing traffic
READINGTON — A man riding along an ATV along NJ Transit railroad tracks was charged with DWI after he lost control and became pinned against a tree on Monday.
Readington police said Andrew Fultz, 54, of the Whitehouse Station section, was riding west on the Raritan Valley Line tracks around noon when he went down an embankment along Railroad Avenue and became trapped.
Charges for Andrew Fultz
Fultz tried waving down help for over an hour before he was noticed and first responders from several departments sent to free him. He was taken to a hospital.
Police charged Fultz with defiant trespass, driving while intoxicated, and related traffic offenses.
The incident caused a 15-minute delay on the Raritan Valley Line for a time Monday afternoon, according to the line's X account.
