NJ chain offers free coffee every Friday in March and April

☕ QuickChek offers "Free Coffee Fridays" next two months

☕ Limit one coffee per person per visit

☕ Coffee is free with a qualifying purchase

READINGTON — It’s always sweet when you can grab a fresh cup of joe for FREE.

QuickChek, based in Whitehouse Station, said it wants to help loyal customers fight inflation with free coffee every Friday during March and April.

What does this mean?

QuickChek Rewards members can get a free cup of java, any size, hot or iced, during its “Free Coffee Fridays” by scanning the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or entering their phone number at checkout.

Redemption is valid with a minimum purchase of 50 cents. Limit one coffee per person per visit.

Free Coffee Fridays run from March 3 through April 28.

Besides regular coffee, guests can enjoy a freshly brewed variety or one of the convenience market chain’s seasonal blends involving Vanilla Crème Brulee (available in March) and S’mores (available in April).

What is the new spring food service menu?

In addition to Free Coffee Fridays, QuickChek has a cool new food service menu available for spring.

“Best Sandwich in Town”: It’s a pastrami Reuben (pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing served on a fresh-baked Portuguese roll)

Sloppy Deli Reuben: This is pastrami, Cole slaw, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard.

Other new menu offerings include a blueberry pomegranate real fruit smoothie, blueberry pomegranate lemonade served iced or frozen, and Nashville hot chicken flautus.

To join the QuickChek Rewards program, go online here or download the app at the Apple store or on Google Play for Android users.

There are currently 153 QuickChek locations in New Jersey and New York.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.