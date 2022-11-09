Eat a sandwich: An easy way to give back to the hungry in NJ

READINGTON — Thanksgiving is not only a time to be thankful for all that you have, but it’s also a time to give back to those in need.

Many choose to donate food and clothing to the homeless, volunteer at soup kitchens, or even stuff collection buckets with cash.

All of that is wonderful but did you know that you can also help someone in need simply by indulging in sandwiches from QuickChek? Sounds strange, right?

It’s actually pretty cool. The convenience store chain, based in Whitehouse Station, has announced that for every “Thanksgiving Everyday” sub sandwich it sells through Nov. 27, it will donate 25 cents to the Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign, benefitting those in need.

The limited-time-only Thanksgiving Everyday sandwich features turkey, savory stuffing, tangy cranberry relish, and homestyle gravy on a choice of bread, and toasted.

During the 2017 campaign, QuickChek raised $127,500 with all the money benefitting those in need during the Thanksgiving and December holiday season.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey estimates that more than 650,000 people in the state face hunger every day, including nearly 165,000 children.

There are currently 142 QuickChek stores in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.