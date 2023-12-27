NJ police arrest Queens man for I-78 road rage shooting

🔴 A man from Queens is charged with aggravated assault

🔴 The shooting on I-78 disabled a semi-truck

🔴 State police said road rage led to the shooting

READINGTON — A New York man has been arrested for shooting at a semi-truck on Interstate 78 through Hudson County in a fit of road rage earlier this month, according to authorities.

Collen M. Brown, age 25, of Jamaica, New York is being held at Warren County jail, Hudson County Prosecutor Renée Robeson announced Wednesday.

Brown is charged with third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault for pointing a firearm, second-degree handgun possession with a carry permit, and second-degree weapon possession for an unlawful purpose.

The charges come less than two weeks after New Jersey State Police asked the public for help to find the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck connected to the shooting.

(New Jersey State Police) (New Jersey State Police) loading...

Authorities said that both the pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were headed eastbound on I-78 through Readington on Friday, Dec. 15.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the driver of the Dodge Ram drove up alongside the semi-truck, fired a 9 mm handgun at it, and then drove away, according to Robeson. Brown was identified as the shooter.

One bullet struck the semi-truck's engine compartment, disabling it. Its driver pulled over to the side of the road and called police.

Authorities didn't say what led to the incident. State police labeled it as a road rage shooting.

Brown has a court hearing set for January 2, 2024.

