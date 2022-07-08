NJ couple died from gunshot wounds before house fire, Hunterdon prosecutor says

READINGTON — A couple in their 70s was found dead in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.

Readington Township police responded on Sunday morning to a house on fire in Whitehouse Station.

Inside, officers found 70-year-old Kathryn Shern and 71-year-old Charles Shern, both with fatal gunshot wounds, Robeson said.

No further details were shared by authorities on Friday.

Joint services for the Sherns were planned later this month at a local funeral home.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold By mid-summer 2022, nearly two dozen recreational cannabis dispensaries had been approved — more than half of which were already open for business. Here is where they are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.