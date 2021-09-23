Quick Chek, Wawa continue expansion in New Jersey

The convenience store wars continue to rage in New Jersey, with the two biggest players, Wawa and Quick Chek, both opening new locations.

Wawa is continuing its expansion, including some locations venturing into more northern parts of the state, with the planned opening of 10 new locations; according to the company, the new stores will be in:

Bricktown

Butler

Chesterfield Township

Deptford

Eatontown

Freehold

Gibbsboro

Mount Holly

Pennsauken

Plainfield

Robbinsville

According to Patch.com, Wawa has also recently opened new stores in Cranford, Edison, and North Brunswick. The convenience store chain, which started in New Jersey in 1803, is known for its coffee and hoagies.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Wawa’s first “supported employment associate”, Ari Shiner; in a statement, the company said:With the help of Eden Autism Services and other supported employment agencies, Wawa has provided hundreds of employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities for the past 40 years. It all started with Ari, the Eden participant who is still working at Wawa today.

Quick Chek has also been busy; it has opened in the past few days new locations in Piscataway, Roxbury, and Somerset, with stores set to open in Hackettstown and Hamilton soon. Right now, there are 159 Quick Cheks in New Jersey. The Piscataway store is its fourth in the township. All the new Quick Chek’s have fuel pumps. Quick Chek is also known for its coffee and subs.

A third competitor, Royal Farms, is set to open its newest store in Brick, but apparently is having staffing problems.

