Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening.

Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds.

Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard what sounded like an explosion. Rockaway Township posted an alert on their Facebook page and people started describing what they heard and felt.

One resident said, "Felt like a car plowed through my garage," while another commented, "I thought the boiler exploded."

Many had similar descriptions. The quake "shook our building in Dover, almost felt like a car hit it," and "I thought it was a earthquake or small plane crash, my house shook."

Others speculated it was ordinance from the Picatinny Arsenal.

The USGS says it was a 2.3 magnitude quake about three miles deep along what is known as the Ramapo Fault Line.

A smaller aftershock hit the area about 10 minutes later.

Despite the scary descriptions of the noise and feeling of the earth moving, there was no damage or injuries reported.

