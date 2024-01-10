North and Central NJ road closures from flooding after overnight storm

🚧 Overnight winter storm causes flooding

🚧 Swollen rivers flooded roads around NJ

🚧 Flood levels expected to change during day

Swollen rivers around the state — including in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Passaic, Bergen counties — caused road closures in several communities on Wednesday.

Montville, Pequannock and parts of neighboring towns had multiple closures due to flooding, as police shared updates to their social media feeds.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there was major flooding assessed along stretches of the Raritan River, Passaic River, Saddle River and Pompton River, according to the National Weather Service.

Moderate flooding was also recorded along areas of the Millstone River, South Branch Raritan River, Rockaway River, Passaic River, Ramapo River and Delaware River at Burlington.

In Union County, Cranford police warned of flash flood conditions in low-lying road areas.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has said there is another storm system, looming at the end of the week.

That storm could carry a threat for 40+ mph winds and an inch of rain.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom