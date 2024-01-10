Rain, wind subside in NJ, thousands without power

💡JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric have made progress with restorations

💡Extra utility crews were brought in to help clearing trees and branches

💡If your basement floods stay away from appliances

The heavy rain has moved away and the winds are starting to subside allowing utility crews to assess power outages and begin restoration.

Progress was made in the early morning hours as over 87,000 customers were without power in the early hours of Wednesday. Over 55,000 JCP&L, PSE&G , Atlantic City Electric and Orange & Rockland and customers were still affected by outages as of 6:45 a.m.

"Wind speeds have come down significantly, but gusts to 40 mph will be possible later today," according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

25,126 JCP&L customers are without power mostly in mostly in Burlington (North Hanover), Hunterdon (Delaware Twp, Raritan Township and West Amwell), Monmouth (Colts Neck, Freehold Township, Freehold Borough, Manalapan, Marlboro and Millstone), Ocean (Lakewood and Jackson), Passaic (Wayne)

10,000 PSE&G customers mostly in Burlington, Camden (Haddonfield), Pennsauken), Mercer (Princeton) and Somerset (Montgomery)

20,012 Atlantic City Electric customers mostly in Atlantic (Buena Vista, Hamilton, Mullica), Cumberland (Commercial, Upper Deerfield), Gloucester (Elk, Glassboro, Harrison, Mantua, Pitman) and Salem (Pittsgrove)

Orange & Rockland: scattered outages throughout its service area

The utilities advised all outages should be reported. If you come upon a downed wire assume it is live and do not touch it.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said they utility requested more than 850 additional personnel to supplement its own crews which includes approximately 600 line workers) and more than 200 additional support personnel such as forestry and hazard response.

"JCP&L personnel prioritize clearing hazards like downed power lines, trees and blocked roads to ensure public safety. Employees must also assess the damage to enable line crews to access outage sites and initiate safe repairs. The formal restoration process focuses on addressing widespread outages first, before tackling more isolated issues," Hoenig said.

Caution in flooded homes

In addition to additional crews being brought in the utilty warned to stay away from the appliances in your basement that may suddenly be surrounded by water. The appliance may become charged and should not be touched. Heaters and air conditioners should also be turned off if it can be done safely.

Other safety tips from PSE&G if your home flooded:

Don’t go into basements with standing water, raw sewage or obvious electric hazards.

Stay away from the breaker box in a flooded basement.

Watch out for animals and snakes that may have been flooded out of their homes and are seeking shelter.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow