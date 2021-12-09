Wrong-way truck kills driver, 80, on Route 31 in East Amwell, NJ

EAST AMWELL — An 80-year-old female driver was killed on Route 31 in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

State Police said the truck was traveling north on Route 31 near Route 202 in East Amwell when it crossed over to the southbound lanes and into the path of a Toyota driven by Qaneta A. Zaafar, of Lambertville.

Police did not disclose any further details, including the truck driver's identity, and no charges had been filed in the crash as of Thursday afternoon.

State Police provide law enforcement services to East Amwell and a stretch of the road was closed for several hours.

It’s the second fatal crash on Route 31 in Hunterdon County this year, police said.

