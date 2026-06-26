America is turning 250 this July (but she looks beautiful for her age!), and it’s safe to say that there will be a ton of celebrations. Why not party it up with delicious, refreshing drinks from Dunkin?

The coffee chain has announced that they have some fun things in store for the Fourth of July this year.

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Dunkin goes Red White and Brew

They’ve rolled out a festive lineup of Refreshers, coffee drinks, lemonades, and a patriotic donut to get you ready for the Fourth.

Here's a taste of what's in store:

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Starlight Lemonade

A layered lemonade featuring Freeze Pop flavors and dragonfruit pieces.

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Dazzleberry Coolata

It almost looks too good to drink, but as they say “take a pic, it’ll last longer.” This is a blue raspberry Coolatta with marshmallow cold foam drizzled in the cup, topped off with whipped cream and sprinkles.

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Strawberry Sparkler Cloud Latte

A latte made with sugar-free vanilla syrup and topped with strawberry-flavored cold foam and red and blue sprinkles. They say it’s called a sparkler latter because it’s “lit.”

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Fruit Punch Refresher

This combination of black cherry and pink pineapple flavors mixed with lemonade is a real punch to the taste buds.

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Peanut Butter Dunkalatte

Espresso and coffee milk paired with smooth peanut butter flavor.

They say it’s a “huge day for people who make peanut butter their personality,” and that felt like they were calling me out personally.

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Cherrylicious Daydream Refresher

Black cherry flavors blended with oatmilk and topped with Sweet Cold Foam and patriotic sprinkles.

And then of course, the star of the show…

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Roket Pop Donut

Rocket Pop-flavored filling, topped with blue icing and a stars-and-stripes sprinkle blend.

The festive items are already available for you to enjoy so you can stay refreshed as you gear up for the Nation's birthday. Drink up!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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