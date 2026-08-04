Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

OCNJ Local/video screenshot OCNJ Local/video screenshot

❗ Possible explosive device seen laying on the beach in Ocean City, NJ.

🏖 Police were clearing people off the beach

🚨 The investigation continues.

An OCNJ Local video from Corson's Inlet State Park on the southern end of Ocean City on Monday afternoon showed what appeared to be an explosive lying on the beach next to some netting.

NJ State Park Police cleared the beach in Ocean City's Corson's Inlet State Park Monday afternoon at about 4 pm after the report of a potential explosive that had washed up.

The report, in a video from OCNJ Local, showed what appeared to be an explosive on the sand. You can watch the video at the bottom of this article.

It was not possible to tell if it had been detonated.

Dominic Dougterty of OCNJ Local reported that State Park Police were clearing all beachgoers away from the scene as they investigated.

Click the link above to see the video.

Student loan borrowers must start making payments beginning May 5 or face some serious consequences (Canva) Student loan borrowers must start making payments beginning May 5 or face some serious consequences (Canva)

🎓 Student loan changes are making it harder for many students to afford college and graduate school, with new federal borrowing caps leaving major funding gaps.

💸 An education finance expert warns more students may turn to private loans as tuition continues to soar and student debt nears $2 trillion.

📚 Experts urge borrowers to compare lenders, apply for aid and choose repayment plans carefully to avoid costly mistakes.

College students are saddled with more student loan debt than ever before.

With inflation at its highest level in years, colleges and universities costing tens of thousands of dollars, and trying to find a job to pay back the loans even with a six-month post-graduation deferment, affording college has become so difficult.

“The student loan debt for the average college grad is about $38,000, and in many cases a lot more. That means the overall debt grads are now carrying is fast approaching an astounding $2 trillion,” said Paul Oster, president and CEO of credit repair firm Better Qualified, in Eatontown.

Graduate students are getting hit the hardest with the new sweeping student loan repayment program.

“They eliminated the Federal Direct Grad Plus Program. That’s what every graduate student took advantage of. So, that’s completely gone, and now graduate students are capped at $20,000 a year and an aggregate total of $100,000,” Oster said.

To make matters worse, professional students like doctors, lawyers and pharmacologists are capped at $50,000 with a total aggregate of $200,000.

Click the link above to learn more about the changes for undergraduate students

(Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images)

⚠️ Officials confirmed another detainee has died in ICE custody at Delaney Hall.

➡️ Court records show the 39-year-old had challenged his federal detention in part due to chronic health conditions.

🔴 State and local leaders are demanding answers as scrutiny of the privately-run detention center grows.

NEWARK — State and city elected officials have confirmed the death of another detainee held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at Delaney Hall.

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo was a 41-year-old native of El Salvador, according to ICE officials in a statement issued Monday night.

An official cause of death was not yet determined pending further medical examination.

Twenty years ago, Lopez-Cornejo was arrested by U.S Border Patrol for illegally entering the country without inspection on or about Aug. 13, 2006.

Within two weeks, a federal immigration judge ordered him removed and Lopez-Cornejo was deported to El Salvador on Oct. 19, 2006.

"He illegally re-entered the U.S. at a later unknown date," ICE said in the same statement.

No other criminal history was cited.

On June 18, ICE agents arrested Lopez-Cornejo in Plainfield. He had remained in custody as ICE pursued reinstatement of his prior removal order from 2006.

"While in custody, Lopez-Cornejo received proper medical care and was seen by medical professionals," the ICE statement also said.

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, also confirmed Lopez-Cornejo's death following an unannounced oversight visit to the detention facility earlier Monday.

Crowd inside the Tropoicana in Atlantic City Sat., Aug 1, 2026 (@bigtommym via Instagram) Crowd inside the Tropoicana in Atlantic City Sat., Aug 1, 2026

🚨People were arrested after fights broke out at four Atlantic City clubs Saturday.

🚨Police say one club's event cancellation sent about 400 people onto the Boardwalk

🚨The crowds moved to other venues, where additional fights led to more disruptions

ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested in fights at four clubs along a Jersey Shore boardwalk on Saturday night.

Atlantic City police say a fight at the Bungalow Beach Bar led to the cancellation of the 1200 Degrees Pool Party event, putting 400 people onto the boardwalk at the same time. Many of them went to Club Royce at the neighboring Tropicana, where another large fight broke out, police said. Crowds also went to the Chelsea Inn, which closed down, and the Wonder Bar.

Police said five people — four males and a woman — were charged. Their names and the charges against them were not disclosed.

Video shows a large police security presence and a big crowd inside and outside The Quarter at Tropicana.

Click the link above to see the video.

Willowbrook Mall is charging for preferred parking spots (Google Maps) Willowbrook Mall is charging for preferred parking spots (Google Maps)

⬛Some of the closest parking spots at Willowbrook Mall now require shoppers to pay, sparking mixed reactions.

⬛ Preferred Paid Parking costs $2.45 for the first hour, with additional hourly fees, while free parking remains available farther away.

⬛ Some shoppers call the fee convenient, while others say it's unfair as New Jersey families continue to feel financial pressure.

WAYNE ��� There’s a new parking option at one of New Jersey’s biggest malls that is sitting well with some shoppers, but not with others.

If shoppers choose to park closest to the entrances at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, they are now considered “Preferred Paid Parking” spots, CBS New York reports.

Those spots will cost shoppers $2.45 for the first hour and $2 per hour after that.

If customers don’t mind walking, there are plenty of free parking spots available in the lots.

According to signs posted, 10% of Willowbrook Mall’s net proceeds from each Preferred Paid Parking payment will be donated to Child Focus, Inc., CBS News New York reported.

The organization is dedicated to recruiting trained volunteers to support children at risk of abuse and neglect.

Some shoppers who spoke to CBS New York say they don’t mind the extra cost to park close to the mall because it’s worth the convenience.

However, others don’t like it.

“It’s ridiculous. Why should I have to pay to park? I’m going to use all the services in this mall, and they want me to pay more to park there? It’s ridiculous,” one shopper told CBS New York.

The 5 best Italian Ice spots in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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