Many New Jerseyans are checking the mailbox a little more carefully in August, the way you do once you've been burned by property tax paperwork before. This year there's a real reason to look. New Jersey's Division of Taxation says most eligible ANCHOR filers are about to get an envelope worth opening.

I've written before about how ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ have cute names and confusing overlap. This update is simpler than all that. It's about one letter, and what it means depending on which one lands in your box.

If you're under 65 and not on Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability

Most people in this group don't need to do anything. The state says eligible filers will have their 2025 ANCHOR applications, Form ANC-1, auto-filed on their behalf, based on last year's filing. The confirmation letter arriving in August is exactly what it sounds like — a notice telling you the state already has what it needs. If your address or banking information hasn't changed, that letter is the end of your involvement in this process, not the start of it.

PAS-1 Form | screenshot by EJ PAS-1 Form | screenshot by EJ

If you're 65 or older, or you collect Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability

This is the group that actually has homework. The state does not auto-file for you. You need to complete the combined Application for Property Tax Relief, Form PAS-1, which covers ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ together in a single filing — even if you don't end up qualifying for all three. Skipping this step because you assume a letter is coming is the mistake worth avoiding here.

No letter, no auto-file — what to do

If you don't receive a confirmation letter and you believe you're eligible, you're not out of options. Once online filing opens, you can file the property tax relief application electronically, or download and mail a paper version when it becomes available. The deadline to apply for this year's benefit is November 2, and based on the state's timeline, payments are expected to begin going out September 15 for those already squared away.

None of this requires the skepticism I brought to the acronyms themselves. This part of the process is closer to what New Jersey usually promises and rarely delivers: check your mailbox, read what it says, and in most cases, you're already done.