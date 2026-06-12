Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Big Joe hears the news on Judi & EJ's show live from the New Jersey Hall of Fame with Gov. Mikie Sherrill on the phone. (Townsquare Media/Office of the Governor) Big Joe hears the news on Judi & EJ's show live from the New Jersey Hall of Fame with Gov. Mikie Sherrill on the phone. (Townsquare Media/Office of the Governor)

✅ Gov. Mikie Sherrill surprised Big Joe Henry with Hall of Fame news during a live broadcast.

⭐ The longtime NJ 101.5 host will join some of New Jersey's most iconic figures.

➡️ Big Joe will be inducted Sept. 24 during the Hall of Fame ceremony at American Dream.

EAST RUTHERFORD — What began as a special one-day broadcast celebrating the New Jersey Hall of Fame turned into an unforgettable moment for one of New Jersey's most familiar radio voices.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill surprised Big Joe Henry live on the air Thursday morning by announcing that the longtime New Jersey 101.5 weekend music host has been selected for induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

For nearly three decades, Big Joe has spent his mornings connecting New Jersey residents to the stories, people and communities that make the Garden State unique. Now, he'll take his place among the very New Jersey icons he has spent years interviewing and celebrating.

Sherrill opened her conversation with midday hosts Judi Franco and Eric "EJ" Johnson by revealing the news.

"It is an honor to be talking to one of our newest inductees-to-be in our New Jersey Hall of Fame," the governor said.

Sherrill said Big Joe belongs in that company because of the impact he has had on communities across the state through decades of broadcasting and support for local causes.

"You are exactly what New Jersey is all about," Sherrill said. "Sometimes we get a bad rap for some reason, but we are so community-focused, we care about each other."

Big Joe will officially be inducted during the 18th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 24 at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by Hall of Fame member Danny DeVito, who is returning as emcee for the fourth time.

Theresa Giudice (R) is prepping for a new RHONJ season as daughter Milania (R) faces assault charge (Milania Giudice via Tiktok, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ALICE + OLIVIA) Theresa Giudice (R) is prepping for a new RHONJ season as daughter Milania (R) faces assault charge (Milania Giudice via Tiktok, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ALICE + OLIVIA)

⚠️ Milania Giudice was charged with simple assault following a May incident in Montville.

➡️ Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on May 14.

🔴 Charge comes as Bravo prepares to bring back "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

MONTVILLE — One of reality star Teresa Guidice’s daughters is facing a simple assault charge after some kind of confrontation in her hometown.

While news broke Thursday — first by The Sun — about the disorderly persons offense filed against Milania Giudice, the Morris County arrest happened a month earlier.

On May 14, Montville Township Police responded to a “dispute at a residence in town,” according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

Since the incident was domestic in nature, no other details were made public.

Milania Giudice, 20, is the third oldest of four Giudice sisters who grew up on Bravo’s cameras, while their mom co-starred in all previous 14 seasons of the hit reality series.

Teresa and ex-husband, Joe Giudice share Gia, 25, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 20, and Audriana, 16.

Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas since 2021, after being deported following his stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income.

Teresa Giudice also served about year for submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage.

(Clifton NJ Police Department via Facebook) (Clifton NJ Police Department via Facebook)

⚠️ Clifton's insurer will pay $625,000 to settle an excessive-force lawsuit.

➡️ A Wanaque man said officers pepper-sprayed him and repeatedly punched him in 2018.

🔴 Police disputed key details but acknowledged force was used during the arrest.

CLIFTON — A New Jersey man will get six figures to settle a lawsuit that accused police officers of using excessive force, including repeated blows to the head.

Last month, the City of Clifton and Wanaque native Anthony Alfaiate reached the $625,000 settlement. Its insurer will pay the amount. The city also paid $188,000 in taxpayer funds to defend the lawsuit, reported TransparencyNJ's John Paff.

While Clifton settled, the city didn't admit to any wrongdoing. It's the end of a case that goes back more than eight years.

Alfaiate was in his early 20s at the time of the chaos around 1 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2018 in a Clifton steakhouse parking lot. Police were called for a report of a dangerously intoxicated woman.

Alfaiate said he was with his friends, including the drunk woman who was 19 years old. As he was leaving, he saw her struggling to stand, and he tried to help her. But within minutes, Alfaiate was pepper-sprayed and repeatedly struck in the head with bare fists.

The situation quickly escalated. Blinded and in pain, Alfaiate began kicking from inside the Uber while officers tried to drag him out of the vehicle to arrest him. Alfaiate then ran a short distance before he was tackled to the ground. As he tried to get back up, two officers, including Compesi, tried to hold him down for an arrest.

The cops were able to handcuff Alfaiate after Compesi punched him in the head three times.

East Greenwich Township Municipal building. (East Greenwich Township New Jersey, via Facebook) East Greenwich Township Municipal building. (East Greenwich Township New Jersey, via Facebook)

East Greenwich Township is the latest New Jersey municipality to ban data centers.

The small community in Gloucester County joins Monroe Township, Millville, Andover Township and Pemberton Township in passing local ordinances to keep data centers and their voracious appetite for power and water out.

American Tower Company has plans for a massive data center that would have devoured nearly 4 megawatts of power.

When local residents caught word of the proposal, they spoke loudly to their elected officials.

Opposition was so great, American Tower Company has withdrawn it's application and is looking elsewhere.

Mayor Jim Philbin acknowledged the grassroots pushback from residents on Facebook. "In response to concerns raised by residents and the evolving understanding of data center development, the Township Committee also took proactive steps to evaluate the long-term impact such facilities may have on our community, Philbin said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: The OnlyFans Logo is displayed on a tablet. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for OnlyFans) LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: The OnlyFans Logo is displayed on a tablet. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

If you subscribe to OnlyFans (even if you don't admit it), you have a lot of company in New Jersey.

New data from OnlyGuider, an independent OnlyFans search engine, shows New Jersey residents spent over $68 million on OnlyFans content in 2025.

OnlyFans is a social media platform based in the U.K. that allows content creators to share exclusive content like photos, videos, and live streams with subscribers in exchange for a subscription fee. OnlyFans keeps 20% of those subscription fees, with 80% going to the content creators.

You can find a G-rated content from fitness trainers, counselors and artists, but OnlyFans is best known for adult-oriented content.

Not only does New Jersey spend a lot on OnlyFans content, we also create a ton of it. There are nearly 15,000 OnlyFans creators in the Garden State. They raked in over $19 million in subscriptions fees last year.

Despite spending $68 million on subscription fees, New Jersey is nowhere near the top of the list. We rank only 35th out of the 50 U.S. states for spending on OnlyFans.

The New Jersey towns and cities that spend the most: Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Woodbridge and Edison.

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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