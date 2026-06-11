⚠️ Milania Giudice was charged with simple assault following a May incident in Montville.

➡️ Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on May 14.

🔴 Charge comes as Bravo prepares to bring back "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

MONTVILLE — One of reality star Teresa Guidice’s daughters is facing a simple assault charge after some kind of confrontation in her hometown.

While news broke Thursday — first by The Sun — about the disorderly persons offense filed against Milania Giudice, the Morris County arrest happened a month earlier.

On May 14, Montville Township Police responded to a “dispute at a residence in town,” according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

Since the incident was domestic in nature, no other details were made public.

Milania Giudice charged after Montville incident

Milania Giudice is a frequent Tiktok poster, including one clip from that day:

The 20-year-old college student is the third oldest of four Giudice sisters who grew up on Bravo’s cameras, while their mom co-starred in all previous 14 seasons of the hit reality series.

Teresa and ex-husband, Joe Giudice share Gia, 25, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 20, and Audriana, 16.

2014 ARCHIVE: Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice outside federal court in Newark (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice were convicted in federal court in Newark in 2014 ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Giudices were convicted and sentenced in 2014 for bankruptcy fraud

Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas since 2021, after being deported following his stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income.

Teresa Giudice also served about year for submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage.

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, their $3M Montville estate (Dia Dipasupil Getty Images, Bravo via Youtube) Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, their 3M Montville estate ( Dia Dipasupil Getty Images, Bravo via Youtube)

Giudice family remains tied to Real Housewives of New Jersey

Oldest sister, Gia Giudice graduated from Rutgers University three years ago and has been steadily working as a social media influencer.

She and Teresa Giudice also both appeared on the most recent season of Fox’s reality competition “Special Forces.”

Read More: Who to expect in Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 15

After an uncertain fate for almost two years, in March, Bravo announced that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" would return.

Teresa Giudice, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania will be back for season 15, though no release date has been shared yet.

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