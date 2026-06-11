‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s 20-year-old daughter faces assault charge in Montville
⚠️ Milania Giudice was charged with simple assault following a May incident in Montville.
➡️ Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on May 14.
🔴 Charge comes as Bravo prepares to bring back "Real Housewives of New Jersey."
MONTVILLE — One of reality star Teresa Guidice’s daughters is facing a simple assault charge after some kind of confrontation in her hometown.
While news broke Thursday — first by The Sun — about the disorderly persons offense filed against Milania Giudice, the Morris County arrest happened a month earlier.
On May 14, Montville Township Police responded to a “dispute at a residence in town,” according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.
Since the incident was domestic in nature, no other details were made public.
Milania Giudice charged after Montville incident
Milania Giudice is a frequent Tiktok poster, including one clip from that day:
The 20-year-old college student is the third oldest of four Giudice sisters who grew up on Bravo’s cameras, while their mom co-starred in all previous 14 seasons of the hit reality series.
Teresa and ex-husband, Joe Giudice share Gia, 25, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 20, and Audriana, 16.
The Giudices were convicted and sentenced in 2014 for bankruptcy fraud
Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas since 2021, after being deported following his stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income.
Teresa Giudice also served about year for submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage.
Read More: Joe Giudice, of RHONJ fame, seeks presidential pardon for U.S. return
Giudice family remains tied to Real Housewives of New Jersey
Oldest sister, Gia Giudice graduated from Rutgers University three years ago and has been steadily working as a social media influencer.
She and Teresa Giudice also both appeared on the most recent season of Fox’s reality competition “Special Forces.”
Read More: Who to expect in Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 15
After an uncertain fate for almost two years, in March, Bravo announced that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" would return.
Teresa Giudice, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania will be back for season 15, though no release date has been shared yet.
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