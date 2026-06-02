⚠️ A Roxbury spa manager faces charges including promoting prostitution and money laundering.

➡️ Detectives said they spent 14 months investigating activity at the Route 46 business.

🔴 Police reported finding cash, condoms and meth during a search of the spa.

ROXBURY — A woman from the unofficial human trafficking capital of the United States has been arrested at a Morris County spa.

Eongeun Ju, 57, is charged with promoting prostitution, drug possession, and money laundering, all third-degree offenses. She is a resident of Flushing, New York, which New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has called "the epicenter of trafficking for the entire country." Ju has been released pending a court hearing, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Ju is the manager at 46 Pine Tree Spa in Roxbury, prosecutors said. She is accused of pimping out employees at the massage parlor and taking a cut of the money. Detectives said a post on a website dedicated to Asian massage parlors laid out pricing for various sex acts at the spa.

Investigators staked out the spa for 14 months and said they never saw female employees leave; it's believed they lived inside the massage parlor on Route 46. The officers also said they saw more than 100 men arrive in the rear parking lot, ring the doorbell at the back entrance, and go inside.

Cash, condoms and meth seized during spa search

A search of the business last week found hundreds of condoms, over $8,000 cash, and meth, according to a criminal complaint. One man was lying face down on a massage bed when police executed their search.

Police said they also arrested Zhuo Li, 47, who is charged with engaging in prostitution and drug possession. Like Ju, Li was released pending an appearance in court.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt