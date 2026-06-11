✅ Gov. Mikie Sherrill surprised Big Joe Henry with Hall of Fame news during a live broadcast.

⭐ The longtime NJ 101.5 host will join some of New Jersey's most iconic figures.

➡️ Big Joe will be inducted Sept. 24 during the Hall of Fame ceremony at American Dream.

EAST RUTHERFORD — What began as a special one-day broadcast celebrating the New Jersey Hall of Fame turned into an unforgettable moment for one of New Jersey's most familiar radio voices.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill surprised Big Joe Henry live on the air Thursday morning by announcing that the longtime New Jersey 101.5 weekend music host has been selected for induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

For nearly three decades, Big Joe has spent his mornings connecting New Jersey residents to the stories, people and communities that make the Garden State unique. Now, he'll take his place among the very New Jersey icons he has spent years interviewing and celebrating.

The announcement came during a special broadcast from the Hall of Fame's home at American Dream, where New Jersey 101.5 spent the day interviewing Hall of Fame members, nominees and New Jersey icons, including Greg Schiano, David Bryan, Tommy James, Eddie Brigati, Joe Piscopo, Joetta Clark Diggs, Bart Oates, Gary Sinise, Gloria Gaynor, Al Leiter and Tony Orlando.

Joe Piscopo with Judi & EJ celebrating the New Jersey Hall of Fame on June 11, 2026. (Townsquare Media) Joe Piscopo with Judi & EJ celebrating the New Jersey Hall of Fame on June 11, 2026. (Townsquare Media)

A surprise announcement from the governor

Sherrill opened her conversation with midday hosts Judi Franco and Eric "EJ" Johnson by revealing the news.

"It is an honor to be talking to one of our newest inductees-to-be in our New Jersey Hall of Fame," the governor said.

Big Joe, who has spent more than three decades on New Jersey radio and nearly three decades at New Jersey 101.5, admitted he was stunned.

"Just to see my name on the ballot, I was like, did these guys have gummies, sitting around?" he joked. "To be inducted the first time around is an amazing, humbling experience."

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Tommy James and Eddie Brigati with Judi & EJ on June 11, 2026. (Townsquare Media) Tommy James and Eddie Brigati with Judi & EJ on June 11, 2026. (Townsquare Media)

Joining some of New Jersey's biggest names

For a broadcaster whose career has been devoted to telling New Jersey's story, the honor places him among the very people whose stories helped define the state.

The Hall of Fame includes some of the biggest names ever produced by the Garden State, including Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Meryl Streep, Yogi Berra, Danny DeVito, Jack Nicholson, Queen Latifah and Thomas Edison.

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For years, Big Joe attended Hall of Fame ceremonies and walked the red carpet interviewing inductees.

"You know how special this state is," he said. "I was really floored by the number of great people of the state of New Jersey."

Sherrill said Big Joe belongs in that company because of the impact he has had on communities across the state through decades of broadcasting and support for local causes.

"You are exactly what New Jersey is all about," Sherrill said. "Sometimes we get a bad rap for some reason, but we are so community-focused, we care about each other."

Induction ceremony set for September

Big Joe will officially be inducted during the 18th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 24 at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by Hall of Fame member Danny DeVito, who is returning as emcee for the fourth time.