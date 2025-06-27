In the past year or so, New Jersey residents and businesses have been treated to sightings of movie stars and film crews popping up repeatedly in Asbury Park, Westfield, Paterson and Cape May.

Holmdel has become a haven for "Severance" fans, as the hit Apple Plus series is prominently set there.

The frequent activity is no accident — New Jersey is growing its film infrastructure, which means more jobs and money spent in the state.

East Brunswick and Gloucester Township are among the most recent additions to the “NJ Film Ready” program.

After a five-step process towns are certified and able to offer standardized permit fees and turnaround time.

The NJ Film Ready program now has roughly 40 towns certified to host crews.

That makes it virtually seamless for prospective crews with tight production schedules to travel the state and grab the shots they want and need.

Iconic director Steven Spielberg, who spent his early childhood in Camden County while his father worked there for RCA, has returned to New Jersey for various projects in recent years.

Months before the busy summer season, Spielberg was in Cape May for an upcoming sc-fi thriller starring Emily Blunt, leaving lots of locals buzzing with excitement.

Crowley said that visiting the film set with a New Jersey senator, he was impressed to see local hotels booked with crew members during a typically quiet time for tourism.

Adam Sandler was "all over" the state while filming Happy Gilmore 2 (out in July on Netflix).

Actress Riley Keough was filming in Newark this spring, Crowley said, for a movie that co-stars Barry Keoghan.

So is there a goal in mind, as the state ramps up its presence on screens large and small?

New Jersey is vying to become the third largest U.S. production hub.

That would be behind Los Angeles and New York, Crowley said to New Jersey 101.5.

New Jersey has already been battling it out with states like Georgia.

High-tech movie cameras, lumber mills to support set design and entertainment payroll systems have all been added to what New Jersey has to offer.

And, the state already has 70 sound stages — most of which are warehouse conversions as needed — while three are purpose-built.

Film and TV producers are taking note of the state's great tax incentives, variety of locations and the experienced workforce, Crowley said.

As of May with about 50 projects booked, the state was on track to surpass its production volume of the last two years combined.

Exciting developments planned in Monmouth County with Netflix, Lionsgate in Newark and 1888 Studios in Bayonne could help the state achieve that consistent level of production.

